Brazil's unemployment hits historic high 14.7% in quarter through March

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's unemployment rate rose to a historic high of 14.7% in the quarter to March, figures showed on Thursday, as the number of people out of work rose to a series high and other indicators pointed to a broad deterioration in labor market conditions.

The official unemployment rate rose from 13.9% in the three months through December, and was exactly in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Statistics agency IBGE said it was the highest unemployment rate since its series began in 2012.

The figures capture the early part of the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil that prompted new lockdown measures in many cities and has since propelled the death toll sharply higher.

IBGE said that the number of Brazilians officially unemployed in the three months to March rose to a new high of 14.8 million from 13.9 million in the three months to December and up nearly 2 million people, or 15%, from a year ago.

Economy Ministry figures show record formal job growth in the first quarter of the year. But as Economy Minister Paulo Guedes again noted this week, the informal labor market has suffered most in the pandemic and remains weak.

Some 85.7 million Brazilians had work in January, IBGE said, little changed from the previous quarter but down 7.1% or 6.6 million people from the same period a year earlier.

The number of people out of the workforce entirely held steady at 76.5 million, IBGE said, but that was up more than 9 million people or 13.7% from a year earlier.

IBGE said that the number of discouraged workers rose to a series high of 6 million, while the number of under-utilized workers rose by more than a million from the prior quarter to 33.2 million.

The under-employment rate rose to 29.7% from 28.7% in the October-December period, IBGE said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.