News & Insights

US Markets
PAX

Brazil's Ultrapar increases stake in logistics firm Hidrovias

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

March 25, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian conglomerate Ultrapar UGPA3.SA has increased its stake in logistics firm Hidrovias do Brasil HBSA3.SA, it said late on Sunday, as part of a strategy to expand its footprint in businesses exposed to Brazil's agricultural sector.

Ultrapar agreed to buy a 16.88% stake in Hidrovias from Patria Investments PAX.O and Temasek-controlled investment fund Sommerville, it said in a securities filing, raising its stake to 21.87%.

The deal was priced at 3.98 reais per share, an 11.8% premium over its Friday closing, valuing the transaction at 510.9 million reais ($102 million).

"Ultrapar plans to be a strategic and long-term reference shareholder of Hidrovias, supporting its growth, governance and management model," the conglomerate said.

"Hidrovias operates in a high-growth sector, considering the deficit of logistics infrastructure and the growing expansion of agribusiness, with complementary and synergistic operations to Ultrapar's portfolio."

($1 = 5.0021 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.