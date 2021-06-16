US Markets

Brazil's Ultrapar confirms exclusive talks with Indorama to sell Oxiteno

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Brazilian holding company Ultrapar Participações SA has confirmed it is in exclusive talks with Thailand's Indorama Ventures PLC to sell its chemical unit Oxiteno.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, the company said there is no sale contract signed yet and terms of the deal are still under discussion.

