Brazil's Ultrapar confirms exclusive talks with Indorama to sell Oxiteno

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company Ultrapar Participações SA has confirmed it is in exclusive talks with Thailand's Indorama Ventures PLC IVL.BK to sell its chemical unit Oxiteno.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, the company said there is no sale contract signed yet and terms of the deal are still under discussion.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer )

