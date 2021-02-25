Brazil's Ultrapar CEO is keeping premises for investing in refineries

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Ultrapar Participações SA UGPA3.SA is keeping talks to acquire one of the refineries state-controlled oil company Petrobras is selling, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado told analysts on Thursday.

"We are keeping our premises for the investment in refineries", Curado said, adding that Ultrapar sees as "improbable" a repeat of pricing controls. The country has no fiscal space for subsidies, he added.

Ultrapar CEO also said Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the company is formally known, did not announce any changes to the ongoing process.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

