Brazil's Tupy to acquire motor maker MWM in $184 mln deal

SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian auto parts company Tupy TUPY3.SA said on Monday its board of directors has approved the acquisition of motor maker MWM Brasil, formally known as International Indústria Automotiva da América do Sul.

According to minutes of a board meeting, the deal has an enterprise value of 865 million reais ($184.18 million). The transaction would still require approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE, Tupy said.

($1 = 4.6965 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

