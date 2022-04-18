US Markets

Brazil's Tupy to acquire motor maker MWM in $184 mln deal

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published

Brazilian auto parts company Tupy said on Monday its board of directors has approved the acquisition of motor maker MWM Brasil, formally known as International Indústria Automotiva da América do Sul.

SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian auto parts company Tupy TUPY3.SA said on Monday its board of directors has approved the acquisition of motor maker MWM Brasil, formally known as International Indústria Automotiva da América do Sul.

According to minutes of a board meeting, the deal has an enterprise value of 865 million reais ($184.18 million). The transaction would still require approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE, Tupy said.

($1 = 4.6965 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular