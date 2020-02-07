Brazil's Treasury Secretary Almeida may quit govt, says Economy Minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida may leave the government "soon" to take up a role in the private sector or a multilateral institution, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday. "If he was in the private sector he would be making a fortune, I think we are going to lose him soon," Guedes said at an event held by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation in Rio de Janeiro. Almeida, who has been Treasury Secretary for almost two years, is seen by many as a steady hand on Brazil's fiscal tiller and one of the most respected figures in the Economy Ministry. Guedes made his the comment shortly after defending changes to rules on civil service salaries. "There are people who joined five years ago and earn only 15% less than Mansueto, who has 20 years of experience," he said, adding that he very much wants Almeida to stay. "Stay a year, stay this year with us, then you can leave," he said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL ECONOMY/LEADERSHIP

