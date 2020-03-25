Brazil's Treasury ready to intervene in bond market again

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury will continue intervening in the country's bond market whenever it sees a need to counter high volatility and ensure the market operates smoothly, it said on Wednesday.

In a summary accompanying February's update of the country's debt securities market, the Treasury said markets have become highly volatile due to the global coronavirus pandemic, which has hampered price discovery and normal trading activity.

The Treasury said it could alter the date of scheduled debt auctions, announce unscheduled auctions, and even alter its 2020 Annual Financing Plan in the coming months, depending on market conditions.

"The Treasury will continue carrying out its government bonds repurchase program, acting whenever it sees dysfunctional markets, with the aim of mitigating adverse effects on this and related markets," it said in its latest monthly report on the debt market.

"During periods of high financial market volatility, the Treasury may hold extraordinary repurchase auctions of government securities to support the smooth functioning of the market," it added.

The Treasury has canceled bond auctions this month due to the surge in volatility, which has pushed rates at the long end of the interest rates futures curve close to 10%. It also announced it would intervene in the market to provide liquidity and reduce volatility in conjunction with the central bank.

The central bank said on Friday it bought almost $3 billion of dollar-denominated Brazilian sovereign bonds from domestic banks last week.

Brazil's federal public debt rose 1.22% in February from January to 4.281 trillion reais ($856 billion), the Treasury said on Wednesday, adding that the stock of domestic public debt securities rose 1.05% to 4.057 trillion reais.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler and Alistair Bell)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.