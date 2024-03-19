Brazil's Treasury mulls issuing sustainable bonds in local currency

By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA, March 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Treasury is considering issuing sustainable securities in local currency after launching its first-ever 'green' bond issuance in dollars, Otavio Ladeira, deputy secretary of Public Debt, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We are studying the issue as a second step after consolidating sustainable emissions in dollars," he said.

The study, first published in local newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, comes after the Treasury entered the so-called green bond market with an issue that raised $2 billion in November 2023, an initiative that was considered successful.

The Finance Ministry has argued that the main objective of these bonds is not to generate cash for the government, but to set a benchmark to guide similar operations by the local private sector. Therefore, the domestic issue would serve to guide debt securities issues by companies in the Brazilian market.

Ladeira stressed that a possible launch of sustainable bonds in reais is not yet on the table and depends first on the outcome of Treasury research on the matter.

Green emissions are part of the government's ecological transformation plan, a priority for the economic team, and are guided by a framework in which the Treasury makes commitments linked to the revenue generated by the operations, such as allocating resources to social programmes and financing sustainable infrastructure.

