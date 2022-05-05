Brazil's Treasury does not believe in much more monetary tightening, says official

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury does not believe in much greater additional monetary tightening, said Deputy Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle on Thursday, stressing that the interest rate hike cycle is approaching its "limit."

"Brazil has already taken the lead and we don't believe in an increase much beyond the level that was already established yesterday by the central bank," he said at a live event promoted by Agência Estado newswire.

Policymakers on Wednesday raised interest rates by a full percentage point, to 12.75%, and flagged a smaller increase next month amid double-digit inflation and price expectations drifting further above official targets.

Most economists expect the tightening cycle to end in June with a 50 basis point hike, according to a weekly survey by the central bank. But some analysts already predict the need for an additional adjustment in August as inflation expectations keep deteriorating.

Valle pointed out that Brazil should remain "for a period" with higher interest rates.

He also said the debate about any changes in the constitutional spending cap is welcome. He denied that the Economy Ministry was reviewing this, noting that any government would want a rule to control expenses.

Last week, President Jair Bolsonaro said he would look at changing government spending rules after October's election in order to make room for more infrastructure investments. NL2N2WR2G5

Valle also said the Treasury wants to debate the creation of a public debt target in the second half of the year, echoing old plans to push for an evolution of fiscal rules to target government debt levels rather than annual budget figures.

