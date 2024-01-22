Brazil's Treasury announces new 10-year, 30-year dollar bonds

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury announced on Monday its first entry into the global debt market this year, unveiling dollar-denominated 10-year and 30-year bonds it said were aimed at boosting liquidity and providing a guidepost for corporate borrowing.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, the guidance for the operation indicates a yield of 6.35% for the 10-year bond and 7.15% for the 30-year bond.

One of the sources added that demand reached almost $7 billion for the 10-year bond and exceeded $7 billion for the 30-year bond, totaling more than $14 billion.

"The purpose of the operation is to maintain the Treasury's strategy of promoting liquidity in the sovereign dollar interest rate curve in the external market, providing a benchmark for the corporate sector, and anticipating financing of foreign currency maturities," said the Treasury in a statement.

Citigroup, Scotiabank and UBS will lead the operation, said the Treasury, adding that the results will be disclosed later on Monday.

Brazil's latest move follows its successful raising of $2 billion in November through its inaugural 'green' bond issuance, aimed at directing funds toward the government's ambitious sustainability agenda.

Before that, the country's last traditional foreign debt issue took place in April 2023, when it raised $2.25 billion in a 10-year sovereign bond offering.

