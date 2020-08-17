Brazil's Totvs to contest breakup fee imposed by StoneCo if Linx merger gets OK

Adds Totvs' board approval for the deal, context

BRASILIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian software firm Totvs SA TOTS3.SA said on Monday it will appeal the breakup fee imposed by StoneCo STNE.O on Linx SA LINX3.SA if shareholders accept a merger between Linx and Totvs.

In a securities filing, Totvs countered statements made earlier by Linx regarding their talks on a potential merger. Linx had also said earlier in the day that these discussions were preliminary and no non-disclosure agreement had been signed. Card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O announced on Aug 10 a proposal to acquire Linx.

Totvs said its board of directors had already approved a merger proposal between the companies on Aug. 10, contradicting a previous statement by Linx.

Linx CEO Alberto Menache asked Totvs to submit its offer only on Aug. 11, after Linx reported second-quarter results. StoneCo also submitted an offer to acquire Linx on the same day, the filing said.

Earlier on Monday, Linx had said the talks with Totvs on a potential merger were preliminary and that no non-disclosure agreement had been signed.

