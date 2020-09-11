US Markets
Brazil's Totvs extends deadline for proposed Linx tie-up

Contributor
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published

Brazilian software firm Totvs SA has extended until Oct. 13 the validity of a tie-up proposal with competitor Linx SA, it said in a securities filing on Friday night.

It added that it was modifying its proposal such that it would pay 6.20 reais ($1.17) per share of Totvs starting on the sixth month of the proposed timeline of the tie-up.

Totvs and competitor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O are currently in a bidding war for the firm.

($1 = 5.32 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

