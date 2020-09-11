Brazil's Totvs extends deadline for proposed Linx tie-up
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian software firm Totvs SA TOTS3.SA has extended until Oct. 13 the validity of a tie-up proposal with competitor Linx SA LINX3.SA, it said in a securities filing on Friday night.
It added that it was modifying its proposal such that it would pay 6.20 reais ($1.17) per share of Totvs starting on the sixth month of the proposed timeline of the tie-up.
Totvs and competitor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O are currently in a bidding war for the firm.
($1 = 5.32 reais)
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)
((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))
