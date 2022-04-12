US Markets

Brazil's TOTVS creates joint venture with Itau Unibanco

Contributors
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazilian software company TOTVS said on Tuesday its board approved the creation of a joint venture with Itau Unibanco to be called TOTVS Techfin, aiming to operate a digital platform of financial services for small and medium companies.

April 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian software company TOTVS TOTS3.SA said on Tuesday its board approved the creation of a joint venture with Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA to be called TOTVS Techfin, aiming to operate a digital platform of financial services for small and medium companies.

In a securities filing, the company added that Itau Unibanco undertook to pay TOTVS up to 860 million reais ($184.02 million) for the joint venture's shares.

($1 = 4.6735 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular