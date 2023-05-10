Brazil's total corn production to grow by 12% in 2022/2023, poll shows

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's total corn output will grow by 12% from the previous cycle, reaching a projected average of 126.7 million tonnes in 2022/2023, according to estimates from 13 forecasters in a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

Higher yields and favorable weather will likely continue to benefit farmers, even as some growers planted their second corn outside the ideal climate window this season, the data shows.

Second corn, also known as "safrinha" corn, represents 70-75% of production in a given year and farmers will begin to harvest it early next month.

"We increased the forecast for 'safrinha' corn at the beginning of the month by 2 million tonnes, reflecting very good crop conditions in the center-north of the country and in Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul, despite planting delays," said Gabriel Faleiros, analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Flavio Roberto França Jr., head of Datagro Grains, said that there was a reduction of area planted with second corn in some states, leading it to cut estimates for total corn production.

"On the other hand, the general conditions of crops are good," França Jr said.

AgRural's Adriano Gomes said weather conditions in the final weeks of second corn cultivation season are not entire clear.

"Corn crops have excellent productive potential in all producing states. However, for forecasts to be confirmed or exceeded, it is necessary that rains continue to occur in May and until June in areas planted later," Gomes said.

Forcaster

Output (mln t)

Area (mln ha)

Output (mln t)

Area (mln ha)

May survey

March survey

Agroconsult

127.1

22

128.5

22.7

AgRural

125.1

22.2

125.3

22.5

Cogo

124.9

21.98

127.9

22.6

Conab

124.9

21.97

124.67

22.04

Datagro

127.2

23.16

128.65

23.76

Pátria Agronegócios

126.87

22.26

hEDGEpoint

125

22.1

123.03

21.8

Rabobank

128

22.2

Refinitiv

124.6

22.1

125.2

22.1

Safras & Mercado

130.29

22.08

125.34

21.6

S&P Global

126.5

22.4

127.5

22.9

StoneX

131.59

22.74

130.6

22.95

USDA

125

125

average

126.69

22.27

126.63

22.53

Highest estimate

131.59

23.16

130.6

23.76

Lowest estimate

124.6

21.97

123.03

21.6

2021/22 (Conab)

113.13

21.58

113.13

21.58

average vs 2021/22

12%

3.2%

11.93%

4.40%

Compiled by Reuters

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

