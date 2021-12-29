Brazil's top soybean grower Mato Grosso kicks off harvesting of record crop

By Feb. 20, most of Mato Grosso's soybeans will have been harvested, said Fernando Cadore, president of the state's farm group Aprosoja. With soy out of fields sooner this year, growers will be able to plant cotton and corn crops on the same areas within the ideal climate window, he said.

YIELDS

In the east of Mato Grosso, farmer Marcos da Rosa says that the favorable climate will spur higher yields.

"It's a micro-region where... we got sunny days," he said. "If I go 30 kilometers towards the city, which is Canarana, it's another climate."

Da Rosa harvested an average of 65 bags per hectare in 2021, while Canarana's average at 57 bags.

But yields can vary across Mato Grosso. In mid-Northern towns, excessive rainfall caused losses in some fields, according to farmers.

Meanwhile, in southern Brazil, the crop suffers from drought.

Antonio Galvan, head of Aprosoja's national chapter, says it is early to make precise output forecasts for Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of soy.

He was in Mato Grosso do Sul and passed through Paraná, where he saw fields in terrible conditions.

"It's ugly," he noted while traveling in Parana, Brazil's second largest soy producer alongside Rio Grande do Sul.

