Brazil's TIM to appoint Alberto Griselli as new CEO -sources

Elvira Pollina Reuters
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom company TIM SA TIMS3.SA is set to appoint Alberto Griselli as its new chief executive, according to sources familiar with the matter on Friday.

Griselli, who is TIM Brasil's chief revenue officer, will replace Pietro Labriola, who was recently nominated CEO of Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, TIM's parent company.

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg reported that TIM SA was set to promote Griselli to the CEO position. TIM declined to comment on the matter.

The new CEO could be appointed as early as next week, according to one of the sources.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sandra Maler and Richard Chang)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

