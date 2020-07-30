Brazil's TIM sees mobile revenues rising despite still challenging scenario

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilia telecoms company TIM Participacoes SA TIMP3.SA still sees a challenging scenario in the second half of 2020, but expects mobile revenues to improve in both pre-paid and post-paid plans, Chief Executive Pietro Labriola said on Thursday.

"July should be the second best month for pre-paid recharging and we expect further improvement in coming quarters," Labriola told analysts and investors in a call on second-quarter results.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.