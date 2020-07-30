Brazil's TIM sees mobile revenues rising despite still challenging scenario

US Markets

Brazilia telecoms company TIM Participacoes SA still sees a challenging scenario in the second half of 2020, but expects mobile revenues to improve in both pre-paid and post-paid plans, Chief Executive Pietro Labriola said on Thursday.

"July should be the second best month for pre-paid recharging and we expect further improvement in coming quarters," Labriola told analysts and investors in a call on second-quarter results.

