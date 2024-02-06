Brazil's TIM sees further profitability after Q4 earnings jump

News & Insights

SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications operator TIM TIMS3.SA on Tuesday posted a 53% year-on-year rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, shortly after it forecast that its 2024 core earnings should grow by up to 9%.

Brazil's TIM, which is controlled by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, reported in a securities filing a normalized net profit - which strips out one-off items - of 900 million reais ($181.3 million) in the quarter ended in December last year.

In a separate filing, the firm also released its yearly guidance, predicting its 2024 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will rise between 7% and 9% compared to last year.

($1 = 4.9634 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Sarah Morland)

