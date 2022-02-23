Brazil's TIM sees double-digit EBITDA growth for 2022-2024 period

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM SA TIMS3.SA announced on Wednesday its strategic long-term objectives for 2022-2024, saying it expects a yearly double-digit growth in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization by the end of the period.

The company also sees an average double-digit growth in its services revenue by 2024, while its capital expenditure is estimated at 4.8 billion reais for 2022, totaling 14 billion reais by 2024.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

