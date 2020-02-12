Brazil's TIM sees 5G auction taking off once market consolidates

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian carrier TIM Participacoes SA TIMP3.SA expects the country's 5G auction to take off after an expected consolidation of the telecoms market in coming months, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

TIM itself is ready to make acquisitions, he said, without naming potential targets.

Last week, telecoms regulator Anatel opened a public consultation on spectrum availability for the new technology, which could mark the world's largest auction of frequencies for 5G if confirmed. Still, rules on minimum price and other obligations are as yet undefined.

"It's quite difficult to define rules for 5G until market consolidation has been defined and one player is the trigger to accelerate the whole process," CEO Pietro Labriola told analysts and investors in a call to discuss quarterly earnings.

He said Brazil's third-largest wireless carrier does not expect a substantial increase in capital expenditure due to 5G in 2020.

More details on capex will be disclosed on March 11, when parent company Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MI is scheduled to release its strategic business plan.

Labriola's remarks come more than a month after struggling rival Oi, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2016, said it had hired financial advisers to put a value on its mobile unit.

In October, Labriola suggested on the sidelines of a major telecoms event that TIM could consider acquiring assets from Oi if they were put up for sale, as long as it created value for shareholders.

TIM had improved its financial position over the last three years to prepare for market consolidation in Brazil, according to Labriola. "We see market competitiveness more positively since consolidation started with the acquisition of Nextel by Claro," he told analysts.

Labriola was confident the carrier could further boost its results quarter over quarter, based on early signs of improvement seen in January. "Digitalization is a process not yet concluded and is likely to help us improve our Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2020 and 2021," he said.

In the fourth quarter, TIM posted net income of 756 million reais ($174.5 million), beating an average analyst estimate of 599 million reais, according to Refinitiv.

In a note on Wednesday, analysts at UBS highlighted TIM's strong margins in the period despite a "slight miss to service revenue." BTG Pactual, in turn, said shares were well priced at current levels, citing an upside from a potential acquisition of Oi's mobile unit.

Shares in TIM were trading 4% higher at 17.49 reais, among the best performers on Brazil's main index .BVSP, which was up 0.44%.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Rosalba O'Brien)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.