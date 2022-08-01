Brazil's TIM reports 54% decline in quarterly profit

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM SA TIMS3.SA posted a 54.1% decrease in second quarter net profit, as inflationary pressures offset solid revenue growth, the company said on Monday.

TIM Brazil, controlled by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, reported that net income fell to 313 million reais from 681 million reais the previous year.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

