Brazil's TIM reports 54% decline in quarterly profit

Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazilian telecom TIM SA posted a 54.1% decrease in second quarter net profit, as inflationary pressures offset solid revenue growth, the company said on Monday.

TIM Brazil, controlled by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, reported that net income fell to 313 million reais from 681 million reais the previous year.

