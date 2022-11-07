US Markets

Brazil's TIM reports 473 mln reais third-quarter net profit

November 07, 2022 — 05:13 pm EST

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom operator TIM SA TIMS3.SA on Monday reported a third-quarter net profit of 473 million reais, boosted by strong growth in revenue, in a mostly flat three-month profit performance compared to the same period last year.

TIM Brazil is controlled by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI.

