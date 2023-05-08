Brazil's TIM quarterly profit up 4.3% on mobile revenue

Adds more details on earnings figures

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom operator TIM SA TIMS3.SA on Monday reported a 4.3% increase in first-quarter net profit, boosted by its mobile phone service business.

TIM Brasil, controlled by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, posted a profit of 437 million reais ($87.34 million) for the first three months of 2023.

Revenue from the firm's key mobile phone services business jumped 21.1% from the previous year, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) landed at 2.612 billion reais, 23% above a year earlier.

The firm also said it concluded the integration of Oi's mobile assets in March, roughly a year after it purchased them alongside Telefonica Brasil VIVT3.SA and America Movil's AMXL.MX Claro.

"The positive performance was driven by the revenues from the incorporation of Oi's assets," Tim said, also highlighting "consistent organic performance of the prepaid and postpaid segments".

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

