Brazil's TIM quarterly profit grows 4.3%

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom operator TIM SA TIMS3.SA on Monday reported a 4.3% increase in first-quarter net profit, boosted by its mobile phone service business.

TIM Brasil, controlled by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, posted a profit of 437 million reais ($87.34 million) for the first three months of 2023.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

