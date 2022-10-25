US Markets
TEF

Brazil's Telefonica third-quarter profit up more than 9%

Contributors
Peter Frontini Reuters
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Telefonica Brasil posted a wider third-quarter net profit on Friday, up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year, with gains in part due to strong revenue growth in its mobile unit.

Adds details

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil VIVT3.SAposted a wider third-quarter net profit on Friday, up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year, with gains in part due to strong revenue growth in its mobile unit.

The company's net income totaled 1.436 billion reais ($270.15 million) during the July through September period, according to a filing with the Brazilian stock exchange.

The firm is a unit of Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC and operates in Brazil under the Vivo brand.

Net revenue from the company's mobile phone services, its main business, reached 8.48 billion reais, almost 15% above the year-ago period, as Telefonica continues to bring over new clients from Oi's mobile unit, which it agreed to buy in 2020.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 4.957 billion reais.

($1 = 5.3156 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and David Gregorio)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular