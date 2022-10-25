Brazil's Telefonica third-quarter profit up more than 9%

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil VIVT3.SA said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 9.3%, in part due to strong revenue growth in its mobile unit.

The company posted net income of 1.436 billion reais ($270.15 million) during the July through September period, according to a statement.

The firm is a unit of Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC and operates in Brazil under the Vivo brand,

($1 = 5.3156 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

