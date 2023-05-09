Brazil's Telefonica profit rises 11% on strong mobile growth

Adds more details on earnings

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT3.SA said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit rose 11.3% from the year before, backed by the solid growth of its mobile operations.

The telecommunications company, a unit of Spain's Telefonica SA TEF.MC, posted a net profit of 835 million reais ($166.89 million) in the first three months of 2023. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 870 million reais.

The profit growth was driven by the firm's mobile phone services, which saw revenues rise 16.4% to 8.819 billion reais helped by users added through its acquisition of Oi SA's OIBR3.SA mobile assets.

The firm, that operates in Brazil under the brand Vivo, also mentioned price hikes for post-paid customers and a churn rate - the rate at which customers stop doing business with the company - at "historically low" levels.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 4.942 billion reais, 9.6% higher from the previous year.

Profitability, measured by the EBITDA margin, came in at 38.9%, or 0.9 percentage pointa down from the first three months of 2022.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

