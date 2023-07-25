Brazil's Telefonica profit jumps 50% in second quarter

Adds details on earnings in paragraphs 3-5

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Telecommunications firm Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT3.SA said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit rose 50.3% from a year earlier, led by its mobile phone business.

The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica SA TEF.MC posted a net profit of 1.12 billion reais ($235.77 million), topping analysts' estimate of 915 million reais, according to Refinitiv.

The company, which operates in Brazil under the brand Vivo, said revenue from mobile services grew 10.1% to 8.93 billion reais, on growth in its consumer base and price hikes carried out during the quarter.

Total revenue increased 7.6% from the second quarter of 2022 to 12.73 billion reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 5.085 billion reais, 11.1% higher than the year-ago period. Profitability, measured by the EBITDA margin, grew 1.2 percentage points to 39.9%.

($1 = 4.7503 reais)

