Brazil's Telefonica close to engaging investor for fiber optics venture

Ana Mano Reuters
Brazil's Telefonica Brasil SA, a unit of Spain's TEF, is in advanced negotiations with a large international financial investor for the construction of a neutral and independent fiber optics network, it said in a securities filing late on Tuesday.

The joint venture will accelerate the expansion of the fiber network to new locations, the company said. The investor's name was not disclosed.

