Brazil's Telefonica close to engaging investor for fiber optics venture

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA, a unit of Spain's TEFTEF.MC, is in advanced negotiations with a large international financial investor for the construction of a neutral and independent fiber optics network, it said in a securities filing late on Tuesday.

The joint venture will accelerate the expansion of the fiber network to new locations, the company said. The investor's name was not disclosed.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

