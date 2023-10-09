Brazil's tax appeal board rules against Petrobras in $1.3 bln case

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Monday that the country's tax appeal board CARF has rejected the firm's appeal over an order for it to pay IRPJ and CSLL taxes relative to 2013 and 2014.

Petrobras said in a statement the tax payments were estimated at about 6.5 billion reais ($1.26 billion) and the board's decision was final, although it would still look for ways to "defend its interests including judicially."

The oil giant noted it had previously considered the loss "possible" and set aside money for it, which means no additional provisions will be required.

($1 = 5.1674 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

