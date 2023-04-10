US Markets

Brazil's Taesa preparing share offering to raise up to $395 mln -report

April 10, 2023 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA TAEE11.SA is setting up a follow-on share offering to raise up to 2 billion reais ($395.66 million), financial website Brazil Journal reported late on Sunday.

The money would help prepare the company for upcoming electricity transmission auctions in the country, the report said, noting the lower-end of the offering was seen at 1.5 billion reais.

Taesa, as the company is popularly known, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The firm is controlled by Colombia's ISA ISA.CN and Brazilian state-run power company Cemig CMIG4.SA. Brazil Journal said the new share offering would be calibrated not to dilute their 63% stake in Taesa to less than 50.1%.

Units in Taesa closed at 35.05 reais each on Friday, up 5% year-to-date.

($1 = 5.0549 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.