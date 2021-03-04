Brazil's Taesa misses capex guidance after transmission line permit issues

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian electricity distribution company Taesa TAEE11.SA dramatically missed its guidance for 2020 capital expenditure, it said in a securities filing on Thursday, citing delayed environmental approvals for part of the Sant'Ana transmission line near the Uruguayan border.

Taesa, formally Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA, also raised its guidance for 2021 capital expenditure, or capex, indicating that investments not carried out in 2020 will be pushed into this year.

Capex in 2020 came to 841 million reais ($150 million), well below the guidance of 1.04 to 1.13 billion reais. Capex in 2021 is now expected to bw between 570 million and 630 million reais, above a previous projection of 310 million to 340 million reais.

The company said the transmission line delay in no way indicates that the project will not be completed.

($1 = 5.62 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by David Goodman )

