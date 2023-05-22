Brazil's Suzano to raise hardwood pulp prices for Asian countries

Adds explanation for decision in paragraph 2

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano said on Monday it will raise prices for hardwood pulp by $30 per tonne for June's order intake for Asian countries.

The increase is due to stronger restocking movements from traditional pulp customers in the Chinese market, the company told Reuters, as well as interest from integrated pulp and paper producers.

"Resale prices for hardwood are also trending up in China," it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

