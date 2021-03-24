Banking

Brazil's Suzano sees expenses of 1,400 reais per pulp ton by 2024

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA estimated on Wednesday that its operational disbursements will gradually reach 1,400 reais per ton of pulp by 2024, according to a securities filing.

These expenses include production, logistics, sales and administrative costs, besides capital expenditure, Suzano added.

