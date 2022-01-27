Brazil's Suzano raises pulp prices for European, North American clients, source says

SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA has raised pulp prices for clients in Europe and North America effective next month, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The price of the commodity for customers in Europe will be increased by $30 to $1,170 per tonne. For North American customers, the price will rise by $40 to $1,380 per tonne.

Suzano confirmed the readjustment figures.

Earlier this month, Suzano informed customers in Asia of a $50 per tonne increase in pulp prices. That move came on top of previous price increases of $20 and $30 per tonne.

