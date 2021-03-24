Brazil's Suzano raises pulp price, shares soar

By Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA climbed almost 6% in the morning trading after the company raised pulp prices and unveiled an optimistic outlook for the coming years, despite some logistics problems.

"We see global demand for hardwood pulp growing by 4.6 tonnes through 2025," said executive officer Leonardo Grimaldi, adding the increase in production will be smaller.

Amid higher demand, Suzano announced on Tuesday a price hike. In a note to clients, analysts at BTG Pactual said Suzano raised prices in China by $60, to $780, and by $100 in the U.S. and Europe, to between $1,240 and $1,010.

Higher prices will help Suzano speed up debt reduction, said CEO Walter Schalka.

Still, company is currently facing a lack of containers to export pulp, a problem which is likely to persist by the third quarter.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.