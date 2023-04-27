Brazil's Suzano profit tumbles on lower sales

Adds more details, comment from company

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp maker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA on Thursday said its first-quarter profit fell 49% from a year before, hit mainly by weaker pulp prices and lower sales.

Suzano reported a quarterly net profit of 5.24 billion reais, slightly below analysts' estimate as polled by Refinitiv of 5.26 billion reais.

"The macroeconomic context and the more challenging fundamentals of the pulp market put pressure on revenue for the quarter," the firm said in a statement.

Sales volume of pulp, its main business, grew by 2% year-on-year, but fell 12% compared to the previous quarter, while paper sales fell 10% and 17%, respectively.

The average realized price of pulp, however, shrunk 14% from the last quarter of 2022, to $721 per tonne, "due to the more challenging price scenario, especially in China," Suzano said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 20% to 6.15 billion reais, above the estimate of 6.03 billion reais.

