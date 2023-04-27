Brazil's Suzano profit tumbles on lower sales

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp maker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA on Thursday said its first-quarter profit fell 49% from a year before, hit mainly by weaker pulp prices and lower sales.

Suzano reported a quarterly net profit of 5.24 billion reais, slightly below analysts' estimate as polled by Refinitiv of 5.26 billion reais.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.