Banking

Brazil's Suzano posts Q1 net profit of $2.09 billion

Contributors
Peter Frontini Reuters
Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Published

Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano posted on Wednesday a first-quarter net profit of 10.3 billion reais ($2.09 billion), bouncing back from losses in the previous year.

Adds details

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SUZB3.SA posted on Wednesday a first-quarter net profit of 10.3 billion reais ($2.09 billion), bouncing back from losses in the previous year.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 5.12 billion reais, a 5% jump from the same quarter of 2021, but 19% below the figure from the fourth quarter.

Suzano's sales volume for pulp and paper in the quarter fell 9% from the same period of the previous year, which was offset by a jump in prices. The average net pulp price grew 20% from the first quarter of 2021.

"Significant logistics bottlenecks across global chains and low pulp availability drove up pulp prices during the period," said the company.

The pulpmaker announced in a separate filing a share buyback program of up to 20 million common shares to be carried out by November 2023.

($1 = 4.9198 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular