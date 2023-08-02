Brazil's Suzano posts huge increase in Q2 net profit, boosted by stronger currency

Adds details from report in paragraphs 2-6

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp maker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA on Wednesday said its second-quarter profit reached 5.078 billion reais ($1.06 billion), far outpacing the 182 million reais registered in the same period a year ago.

The result reflects the impact of Brazil's stronger currency on Suzano's debt and the mark-to-market result of operations with derivatives, as well as "higher impact of the positive revaluation of the biological asset on other operating income and expenses," the company said in a statement.

Sales volume of pulp, its main business, fell 6% year-on-year, but rose 2% from the previous quarter. Paper sales fell 9% year-on-year and rose 5% quarter-on-quarter.

The average realized price of pulp in the export marketshrank 22% from the previous quarter, to $562 per metric tons, Suzano said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 38% to 3.92 billion reais, below the Refinitiv estimate of 4.2 billion reais.

"The decline in pulp prices and the appreciation of the BRL were the main factors reducing adjusted EBITDA in the segment," the firm said in a statement.

($1 = 4.8118 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Andre Romani; Editing by Isabel Woodford and David Gregorio)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

