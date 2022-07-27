Brazil's Suzano posts 98% drop in second-quarter profit

Adds more details

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp maker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA posted a 98% plunge in second-quarter net income, hit mainly by exchange rate depreciation, the company said on Wednesday.

Suzano reported a quarterly net profit of 182 million reais ($34.7 million), down from a net profit of 10.3 billion reais in the same period of 2021.

Despite the lackluster financial result, the company showed robust operational numbers, mainly due to increases in pulp and paper prices.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 6.3 billion reais, a 6% increase from the year before.

Suzano's sales volume for pulp and paper in the quarter rose 5%, while the average net pulp price grew 15% from the second quarter of 2021.

($1 = 5.2437 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.