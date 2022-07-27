Brazil's Suzano posts 98% drop in second-quarter profit

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp maker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA posted a 98% plunge in second-quarter net income, the company said on Wednesday.

The company reported a quarterly net profit of 182 million reais ($34.71 million), while in the same period of 2021 it posted a net profit of 10.3 billion reais.

($1 = 5.2437 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

