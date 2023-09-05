Brazil's surprising Q2 GDP to impact output gap calculation, cenbank director says

BRASILIA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A Brazilian central bank official said on Tuesday that the country's second-quarter economic growth, which exceeded policymakers' expectations, will influence the bank's measurement of the output gap.

Speaking at an event hosted by Bradesco Asset Management, central bank director of international affairs Fernanda Guardado said she anticipated a moderation in economic growth during the latter part of the year.

She added that service sector inflation has been more sticky, but stressed that monetary policy is working.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.