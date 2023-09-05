News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's surprising Q2 GDP to impact output gap calculation, cenbank director says

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

September 05, 2023 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A Brazilian central bank official said on Tuesday that the country's second-quarter economic growth, which exceeded policymakers' expectations, will influence the bank's measurement of the output gap.

Speaking at an event hosted by Bradesco Asset Management, central bank director of international affairs Fernanda Guardado said she anticipated a moderation in economic growth during the latter part of the year.

She added that service sector inflation has been more sticky, but stressed that monetary policy is working.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.