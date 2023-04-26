Brazil's Supreme Court suspends tax benefit judgment

BRASILIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Andre Mendonca on Wednesday determined the suspension of a judgment regarding tax benefits in the country's top appeals court that, according to the government, are costing the federal government around 88 billion reais ($17 billion) annually.

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) would decide whether tax discounts granted by states to companies could be excluded from the calculation base used to levy federal taxes on their income.

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram and Ricardo Brito; Editing by Chris Reese)

