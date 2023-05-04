Brazil's Supreme Court clears the way for tax decision key for Lula's fiscal plans

Adds fiscal implications in paragraphs 1-2 and background on the decision in paragraphs 3-5

May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Andre Mendonca on Thursday cleared the way for the coming into force of a high-profile judgment on tax benefits, seen as key to government efforts to balance public finances.

The April 26 judgment by Brazil's Superior Court of Justice (STJ), the top appeals court for non-constitutional matters, had ruled in favor of a government thesis that, according to the Finance Ministry, could boost public coffers by around 88 billion reais ($17.6 billion) annually in corporate income tax income.

But while the STJ was considering the case, Mendonca had ruled that the decision's application would be on hold pending a decision by the Supreme Court on another case on the same subject.

Mendoza on Thursday overturned his suspension of the application of the judgment following an appeal by the government that the two cases were different.

The STJ judgment will now apply and corporate tax discounts granted by states can no longer be used to reduce companies' taxable income for federal revenue purposes.

That had been legally permitted since 2017, but the leftist government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva argued it opened room for granting subsidies to companies for recurring costs, when such benefits should only be granted for investments.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has said a new judicial precedent on the matter was fundamental to a government plan to raise over 100 billion reais in new public revenue. He has committed to the fiscal adjustment to meet proposed new fiscal rules in order to keep a lid on public debt.

($1 = 4.9941 reais)

