Brazil's Supreme Court annuls billion-dollar labor dispute against Petrobras

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court annulled on Monday a previous court decision that would have required state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA to pay billions of dollar in a labor dispute involving additional wages for employees.

The majority Supreme Court vote confirms a previous ruling made last year by Justice Alexandre de Moraes to annul the dispute, the cost of which had been estimated at around 17 billion reais ($3.25 billion).

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.