US Markets

Brazil's Supreme Court annuls billion-dollar labor dispute against Petrobras

Contributor
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

Brazil's Supreme Court annulled on Monday a previous court decision that would have required state-run oil company Petrobras to pay billions of dollar in a labor dispute involving additional wages for employees.

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court annulled on Monday a previous court decision that would have required state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA to pay billions of dollar in a labor dispute involving additional wages for employees.

The majority Supreme Court vote confirms a previous ruling made last year by Justice Alexandre de Moraes to annul the dispute, the cost of which had been estimated at around 17 billion reais ($3.25 billion).

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular