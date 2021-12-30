Brazil's SulAmerica acquires Sompo Saude for $40 mln -report

SAO PAULO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer SulAmerica SA SULA11.SA has reached a deal to acquire Sompo Saude, a subsidiary of Japan's Sompo Holdings Inc 8630.T in Brazil, for 230 million reais ($40.33 million), newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

SulAmerica and Sompo did not respond immediately to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 5.7032 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.