Brazil's SulAmerica acquires Sompo Saude for $40 mln -report

Brazilian insurer SulAmerica SA has reached a deal to acquire Sompo Saude, a subsidiary of Japan's Sompo Holdings Inc in Brazil, for 230 million reais ($40.33 million), newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

SulAmerica and Sompo did not respond immediately to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 5.7032 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

