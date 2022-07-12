Brazil's sugarcane crushing down 7.9% in late June, below estimates

Recasts with details, analyst estimates, quotes

July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing came in below market expectations in the second half of June, data provided by industry group Unica showed on Tuesday, with sugar output falling sharply from last year as mills kept betting on ethanol and yields remained under pressure.

Crushing totaled 41.87 million tonnes in the second half of June, down 7.9% from a year earlier, while analysts polled by financial information provider S&P Global Commodity Insights had expected it to reach 42.63 million tonnes.

Sugar output reached 2.48 million tonnes in the period, a 14.98% drop, while ethanol production - including fuel made from corn - was down 3.9% to 2.02 billion liters.

Analysts had estimated sugar production at 2.53 million tonnes and sugarcane-based ethanol output at 1.98 billion liters, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Local mills have prioritized ethanol production so far this year, taking advantage of high biofuel prices, but are expected to allocate more of their sugarcane crop to the sweetener from now on, according to S&P.

In the second half of June, 54.54% of sugarcane output went to ethanol production, Unica said, against 52.4% at the same time last year and an expected 54.66%.

Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, Unica's technical director, noted in a statement that the yields picture in Brazil was still not looking good, even with a 1.1% improvement last month.

"Despite some recovery on agriculture yields in June, we still expect a 0.8% drop when the whole crop is considered," Rodrigues said.

Brazil has also been facing lower raw material quality in 2022/23, with total recoverable sugar content down 3.3% in late June and 4.35% so far this crop, Unica added.

