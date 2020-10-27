Brazil's sugar production up 36% in the first half of Oct - industry group

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production reached 2.61 million tonnes in the first half of October, 36% more than in the same period a year earlier, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

Millers in Brazil's center-south crushed 36.85 million tonnes of sugar cane in the period, 2% less when compared to the first half of October last year, Unica said.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

