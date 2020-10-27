US Markets

Brazil's sugar production up 36% in the first half of Oct - industry group

Contributor
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published

Brazil's center-south sugar production reached 2.61 million tonnes in the first half of October, 36% more than in the same period a year earlier, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production reached 2.61 million tonnes in the first half of October, 36% more than in the same period a year earlier, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

Millers in Brazil's center-south crushed 36.85 million tonnes of sugar cane in the period, 2% less when compared to the first half of October last year, Unica said.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular