Brazil's sugar production, exports seen at all-time highs -report

August 31, 2023 — 12:39 pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil is expected to produce the largest ever amount of sugar in a season in 2023/24 (April-March), and is seen as well exporting a record volume of sugar, according to a report by consultancy Job Economia published on Thursday.

Brazil's total sugar output, from all producing regions, was estimated at 42.7 million metric tons, 2.3 million tons more than Job Economia's initial estimate and compared to 37 million tons in 2022/23, as the weather has been near perfect this season for crop growth and processing.

